Hate Crimes Against Asians and Gun Violence Increase From Last May, NYPD Data Shows

Gun violence and hate crimes have been on the rise in New York City as the five boroughs have finally begun to quell the spread of COVID-19 and start to reopen, according to the latest New York City Police Department statistics.

According to the NYPD, hate crime against Asians increased by 335% compared to last May. So far this year, there have been 87 reports of anti-Asian cases and last year there were 20. Those numbers may actually be higher due to unreported incidents or incidents that weren't immediately classified as bias.

Overall, bias crimes nearly doubled over the past year. The NYPD reported a 188% increase in bias crimes involving sexual orientation and an 80% increase in anti-Black hate crimes. Antisemitism saw a 37% increase.

With the return of 24/7 subway services and other easing of pandemic restrictions in recent weeks, assaults and shootings also increased compared to the same time last year. Meanwhile, the number of murders (37) stayed the same and there was a decrease in burglaries, according to the statistics released Thursday.

Felony assault saw a 20.5% increase and shooting incidents increased to 173

from 100 in May 2020.

When asked Thursday to address the concerns of crimes as New Yorkers get back to their pre-pandemic routine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's understandable that people are worried.

"I think it's important to say when hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs, when schools were closed, houses of worship were closed, life ground to a halt – that disrupted everything. We are still, not shockingly, dealing with the impact of that," the mayor told reporters at his daily news briefing.

"But we will come out of this. Just like we're showing across the board in this city, we're coming back, our jobs are coming back. Our schools are coming back. The life of the city is coming back. We will fight back crime as well. I think it's understandable that people are concerned. They want to talk about it," he added.