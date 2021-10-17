Hate Crime Cops Arrest Woman for Pouring Gasoline, Lighting Fire Outside NYC Yeshiva

The woman caught on shocking video starting a fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva on Thursday has been arrested on arson and hate crime charges.
New York City's hate crime task force launched an investigation into the Brooklyn woman's gasoline-fueled attack that led to Sunday's arrest of 39-year-old Sharee Jones. Contact information for her attorney was not immediately known.
Images released by the NYPD on Friday show the arson suspect dressed in dark clothing walking outside the metal gates of the Yeshiva of Flatbush around 7:30 p.m. Thursday as she dumped the gasoline out of a red container, police said.
The woman then lit the fuel on fire and ran off.
A security guard for the Jewish school was able to douse the flames with water. No injuries were reported.
Video also surfaced later in the day showing the woman at a store purchasing a gasoline cannister, the same one seen in the surveillance video.
Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the "vile" act in a tweet, calling it an "attack on all New Yorkers" and vowing to bring the perpetrator to justice.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in, saying the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force was ready to assist as needed.
"These cowardly acts of hate have no home here," she added.
A reward up to $3,500 had been offered for information leading to an arrest.