Hate Crime Cops Arrest Woman for Pouring Gasoline, Lighting Fire Outside NYC Yeshiva

The woman caught on shocking video starting a fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva on Thursday has been arrested on arson and hate crime charges.

New York City's hate crime task force launched an investigation into the Brooklyn woman's gasoline-fueled attack that led to Sunday's arrest of 39-year-old Sharee Jones. Contact information for her attorney was not immediately known.

Images released by the NYPD on Friday show the arson suspect dressed in dark clothing walking outside the metal gates of the Yeshiva of Flatbush around 7:30 p.m. Thursday as she dumped the gasoline out of a red container, police said.

The woman then lit the fuel on fire and ran off.

A security guard for the Jewish school was able to douse the flames with water. No injuries were reported.

WANTED for AN Arson in front of 1609 Avenue J (Yeshiva of Flatbush) . #Brooklyn @NYPD70pct on 10/14/21 @ 7:27 PM an unidentified female poured gasoline in front of the Yeshiva and lit it on fire Reward up to $3500Seen them? Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/xiqmmnajgy — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 15, 2021

Video also surfaced later in the day showing the woman at a store purchasing a gasoline cannister, the same one seen in the surveillance video.

Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the "vile" act in a tweet, calling it an "attack on all New Yorkers" and vowing to bring the perpetrator to justice.

An attack on one of our yeshivas is an attack on all New Yorkers, and we WILL bring this person to justice.



If you have any information on who perpetrated this vile act against our Jewish brothers and sisters, please contact the NYPD. https://t.co/fpPBhDXZhP — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 15, 2021

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in, saying the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force was ready to assist as needed.

"These cowardly acts of hate have no home here," she added.

A reward up to $3,500 had been offered for information leading to an arrest.