Hatchet-Wielding Woman Slashes Slashes Victim on UES, Flees and Locks Herself in Elevator

A woman wielding a hatchet slashed another woman at a friend's Upper East Side home Monday evening, before fleeing the building and locking herself inside a freight elevator, police said.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was at a mutual friend's apartment on East 85th Street when she got into a dispute with the suspect, a 23-year-old woman. The suspect then slashed the other woman with a small hatchet, and fled to the roof of the building, police said.

The woman then climbed down the fire escape and got on a bus at First Avenue and East 86th Street, police said, taking it one block west. She went into another apartment building, where she locked herself in the freight elevator, according to police.

The emergency services unit came to the building and got her out of the elevator, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital with a cut on her leg. It wasn't clear how she got that cut, nor was it made clear what condition the victim the victim was in.

An investigation is ongoing. No information on potential charges has been released.