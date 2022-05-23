Hatchet-Wielding Man Attacks Teen on Bicycle in Flatiron: NYPD

Police are searching for a hatchet-wielding man who was seen on video allegedly attacking a teen on a bicycle with the weapon in a Manhattan neighborhood.

The video, from just before 10 a.m. Monday, shows the victim riding on what appears to be some type of powered bike near West 26th Street and Sixth Avenue in Flatiron. The suspect appears to come from behind the victim, and starts using the hatchet to whack at the rider's legs.

The victim gets off the bicycle and confronts the suspect, who brandishes the weapon, the video shows, before walking away.

Police said that the victim was hit in the leg and foot, and was taken to the hospital where he will survive. The suspect fled north on a moped, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).