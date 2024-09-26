Has a New York City mayor ever resigned from office?

The resignation of a sitting mayor of New York City is not something city residents have seen occur much.

In fact, it has only happened twice in the history of the Big Apple and across 110 mayors and since 1665, according to the city.

When was the last time a New York City mayor resigned?

The last time a New York City mayor resigned was 1950, more than 70 years ago.

Who was the last mayor of New York to resign?

The last mayor of the City of New York to resign was William O'Dwyer in 1950.

How many New York mayors have resigned?

Only two New York City mayors have resigned in the history of the city: James J. Walker on Sept. 1, 1932; and William O'Dwyer on Sept. 2, 1950.

What's new since the last time a mayor resigned?

The city charter has changed and been amended since the last time a mayor resigned in 1950.

What happens if a mayor of New York resigns?

According to the New York City charter, the city's public advocate would become the acting mayor, with a process laid out for the setting of a special election.

If the public advocate is unable to serve, the city comptroller would temporarily assume the office of mayor as acting mayor.