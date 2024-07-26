Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein in hospital with Covid and double pneumonia, his team says

The convicted and imprisoned former movie mogul is in the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward for “the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with,” a representative said.

By Chloe Melas | NBC News

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein
Kena Betancur-Pool/Getty Images

Convicted and imprisoned former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized for a “myriad of health conditions,” but also has tested positive for Covid-19 and double pneumonia, a representative said to NBC News.

Weinstein was taken to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward, Weinstein’s representative and prison consultant Craig Rothfeld said.

New York Department of Corrections records also show that Weinstein, 72, is at Bellevue.

Weinstein was taken to the hospital to be treated for the "conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions," Rothfeld said.

"In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs," Rothfeld said.

Weinstein was convicted in New York and Los Angeles for sex offenses, and in the Los Angeles case he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in New York, but that 2020 rape conviction was overturned in April after a state appellate court determined the judge erred in allowing women to testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case.

Phil Helsel contributed to this report.

