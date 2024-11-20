Police ID suspect in drive-by shooting that killed Massachusetts mom, baby in Connecticut

Police said they have secured an arrest warrant for the suspect in a drive-by shooting in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon that killed a 20-year-old mother and her 4-month-old son that carries a $3 million bond and they are searching for him.

Investigators are searching for 23-year-old Lance Morales, whose last known address was in Waterbury. He was last seen driving a white Infinity Q70 with Massachusetts plate 3NEB35, which police believe is a misused marker plate. Police said they believe he has access to several other vehicles as well.

Anyone who sees Morales is urged to call 911 and not approach him because he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the mother and infant were killed during a triple shooting in broad daylight near a busy grocery store on New Britain Avenue near the corners of Hillside Avenue and Zion Street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said a person dropped three people off at the hospital Tuesday and 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado and her 4-month-old son, Messiah Diaz, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, later died.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A man in his 20s was also shot and his injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. They said the driver of the vehicle that the victims were in was not injured.

Police said they believe the suspect and victims were acquaintances and the motive was a personal dispute in Waterbury and Hartford over a vehicle.

Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Hartford that left a woman and her baby dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department, said someone in a car pulled up alongside a second vehicle and started shooting.

"Horrible, absolutely horrible. It's all I can say about that," Boisvert said.

He said the charges against Morales include two counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, criminal possession of a firearm, assault in the first degree and criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree.

Police are also searching for the gun that was used.

Detectives are conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-8477.