New York City

‘Harry Potter' Broadway Actor Hurt in Random Subway Attack

NBC Universal, Inc.

An original cast member of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" was randomly assaulted in a New York City subway station this week, resulting in a need for surgery.

Broadway actor Alex Weisman says he was punched in the face while he was at a B train stop on 103rd Street on Tuesday afternoon for no apparent reason. He got on the downtown train and got help at the next stop. The attack left him with a fractured eye socket and a torn retina.

"My life, I've had four open-heart surgeries and testicular cancer and so I'm used to medical trauma," the 33-year-old actor told NBC New York. "This wasn't something that I could have anticipated."

Despite needing surgery, Weisman says, "It's important to keep a positive attitude and at some point, it will be two months from now and this will be behind me."

The actor is also known for his work in NBC's "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."

Local

New Jersey 6 hours ago

‘Catastrophic Problem' Looms In 110-Year-Old Hudson River Rail Tunnel If Fixes Aren't Made

marijuana legalization 5 hours ago

NJ's Legal Marijuana Bill Advances, But Lawmakers Differ on Key Details

His attacker has not been caught.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityBroadwaysubway attackAlex Weisman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us