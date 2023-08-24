Harry Belafonte posthumously awarded the Key to the City of New York

Mayor Eric Adams awarded the late Harry Belafonte with a Key to the City to honor his impact on the entertainment industry and national civil rights issues.

Known as the King of Calypso, a press release from the mayor's office described him as a "singular, multigenerational, international cultural trailblazer."

In addition to his unparalleled impact on music, film and television, he also played a major role in the March on Washington in 1963. He personally invited members of the Hollywood elite to march alongside Martin Luther King Jr in his fight for civil rights. Furthermore, he organized the recording of charity single 'We Are the World' for African famine relief, and served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Belafonte is one of only 24 people in history to win an EGOT: a collection of awards made up of an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and honorary Oscar. He is also the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 1989, and the National Medal of Arts in 1994.

He balanced artistry and activism with a voice that pushed through racial boundaries and transcended the confines of the recording studio.

Other individuals honored with the Key to the City include Broadway Musician Andrew Lloyd Weber, rappers LL Cool K and Nicki Minaj, talk show host Regis Philbin, designer Ralph Lauren, and Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The history of giving the Key to the City of New York goes back to 1702, when "Freedom of the City" was awarded to the then governor of New York and New Jersey. Over time, it has evolved into a symbol of the city’s wish that a guest feels free to come and go at will.