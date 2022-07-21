Harmful Algae Once Again Blooms at NJ's Popular Lake Hopatcong

Water testing at one of the most popular summer lakes in New Jersey has once again found found a high concentration of harmful algae blooms.

Swimming is now off limits at Lake Hopatcong because of the blooms, but local officials are hoping to reopen the beaches soon.

If ingested, the bacteria can cause headaches, abdominal pain, and nausea. The state will retest the water once follow-up samples show lower concentrations of the algae.

The algae bloom at the 4-square-mile lake which straddles the border of Sussex and Morris counties comes after it was previously closed in 2019 for another harmful bloom. The lake was shut down for all activities in June and stayed closed through the July 4th holiday, as officials at that time warning the closure could last weeks, or even longer.

In that instance, several people got mild skin rashes from touching the water.