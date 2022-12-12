16-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death in Manhattan Apartment

A 16-year-old Manhattan girl died after being stabbed in the neck, and cops have identified her boyfriend as the primary suspect in the case, authorities say.

Saniyah Lawrence, who lived on West 112th Street, was found gashed in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard when NYPD officers responded to a call about a stabbing around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The NYPD said Monday it was looking for 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley, Lawrence's boyfriend, in connection with her killing, which they say happened after some sort of argument. The nature of the dispute wasn't clear.

Anyone with information on Crumbley is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.