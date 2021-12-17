missing

Harlem Community Searching for Missing Doctor Last Seen Wednesday

Police say Adeolu Ilesanmi was last seen Wednesday around 12:30 a.m.

Adeolu Ilesanmi is a doctor living in Harlem, and was reported missing to police.
NYPD

Police and local community members in New York City are trying to find a 28-year-old doctor last seen early Wednesday morning.

Adeolu Ilesanmi was last seen in East Harlem on 1st Avenue, between 115th and 116th streets, according to missing fliers circulating in the community and on social media.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The NYPD confirmed the woman was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to her missing persons report, she was last seen wearing a black jacket, multi-color tie-dye shirt. She also has distinguishable tattoos on both arms.

Ilesanmi is a resident at Weill-Cornell and a recent graduate of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, according to her LinkedIn page.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

missingNew York CityEast Harlem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us