4-year-old boy found dead in Harlem home

Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy in Harlem.
According to investigators, cops responding to a 911 call about an unconscious child at a home on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday found the boy unresponsive.
He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.
No other details were immediately available.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.