4-year-old boy found dead in Harlem home

Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy in Harlem.

According to investigators, cops responding to a 911 call about an unconscious child at a home on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday found the boy unresponsive.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

No other details were immediately available.