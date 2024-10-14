Manhattan

4-year-old boy found dead in Harlem home

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said

By NBC New York Staff

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy in Harlem.

According to investigators, cops responding to a 911 call about an unconscious child at a home on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday found the boy unresponsive.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

No other details were immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us