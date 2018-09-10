Studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.

The tri-state has some of the lowest rates of depression in the country, according to a new study.

WalletHub has just released a study of 2018’s happiest states in America with Hawaii coming in at number 1, California at number 5, and Connecticut, New Jersey and New York coming in at numbers 12, 13 and 14.

This study claims that happiness comes from a combination of internal and external factors and that money has almost nothing to do with it. According to a study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, emotional well-being stops rising after an annual income of $75,000.

Adult depression rates, sports participation, adequate sleep rate, and suicide rates are just a few of the key metrics WalletHub used to measure happiness across all 50 states.

New Jersey and New York rank numbers 1 and 2 for lowest adult depression rates and lowest suicide rates.

See the full ranking here.