Happening Today: Wintry Mix, Det. Seals, Pawn Shop Owner, Boy Scout DWI Trial

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

A frustrating storm system heading for the tri-state is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain and snow, as well as the coldest temperatures so far this season. Monday should kick off dry but by the evening, most of the region will see some snowflakes that will eventually transition into raindrops, Storm Team 4 says. A narrow band of ice could cause dangerous driving conditions for PM commuters and the mix of rain and snow is expect to continue into Tuesday.

Family, friends and colleagues of the Jersey City police detective who was shot and killed last week by two shootout suspects are expected to gather this week to say their final goodbyes. Det. Joseph Seals is survived by his wife, Laura, and their five children: Hailey, Adrian, Ethan, Isabel and Ivanna, according to McLaughlin Funeral Home, where a wake for the 40-year-old officer will be held Monday. The visitation begins at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Seals will then be laid to rest on Tuesday at Saint Aedan's Church in Jersey City.

The brother of a New Jersey man whose number was found in the back pocket of one of the perpetrators of last week's fatal attack on a Jewish market has denied any connection to the suspects, as well as allegations that they sell guns at their family's pawn shop. Ahmed A-Hady, of Keyport, 35, is expected to appear in court Monday after he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. However, A-Hady hasn't been charged with providing any of the weapons used in Tuesday's bloody rampage in Jersey City.

Closing Arguments in Long Island Boy Scout's DWI Death

Closing arguments will be made Monday in the trial for the man who allegedly drove into a group of Boy Scouts, killing a 12-year-old and injuring others, during a drunken accident on Long Island last year. Thomas Murphy is accused of hitting five Boy Scouts as they walked along a Manorville street in September, killing Andrew McMorris. He was allegedly driving drunk at the time of the crash and refused to plead guilty.