Happening Today: Weinstein Trial, Tessa Majors Case Hearing, Iowa Caucus Results, State of the Union

Weinstein Accuser to Reenter Witness Stand After Breaking Down on Monday

A key accuser in the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein will resume her cross-examination on Tuesday after she broke down in tears on the witness stand on Monday. The breakdown, which prompted the judge to send the jury home about an hour earlier than usual, came as the defense sought to paint the 34-year-old woman as an opportunistic manipulator who took advantage of Weinstein while pursuing an acting career, even after he allegedly raped her. She became emotional while reading an email passage about being abused earlier in her life. It was part of a lengthy confessional email she sent to her then-boyfriend in May 2014 about her relationship with Weinstein.

Court to Hear Evidence in Connection to Murder of Tessa Majors

A court hearing will take place Tuesday to determine what evidence can be presented at the trial of the teen charged in the murder of 18-year-old Tessa Majors. The Barnard College freshman was stabbed to death in Harlem's Morningside Park last December. The 13-year-old boy charged with her murder has said he was there but he wasn't the one who stabbed her. His trial is scheduled to begin next month. Police are still looking into whether two other teens can also be charged in the case.

Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation. The Iowa Democratic Party said it expects to release data later Tuesday after manually verifying its data against paper backups. Chairman Troy Price said the delays were the result of a reporting issue, not a hack or intrusion. But other caucus organizers put the blame squarely on a new technology used to report results from some 1,700 caucus meetings across the state.

On the brink of his Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump will be unleashing “relentless optimism” during his third State of the Union address, a speech designed to pivot from his impeachment to his drive for reelection. Trump is speaking from a position of strength, with nearly complete control of the Republican Party. The theme of his speech: "The Great American Comeback.” It'll be a different experience for Democrats, nearly all of whom voted for Trump's impeachment in the House. Where Trump will point to GOP unity ahead of the 2020 elections, Democrats and their difficult nomination will be on display after a long night of uncertainty in Iowa's kickoff caucuses.