Happening Today: Weinstein, LIRR Timetable, Savor the Bronx, SpaceX

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to be in a New York court Monday as his lawyers and a judge handle the final preparation for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. After more than two years since the allegations first came to widespread public attention and catalyzed the #MeToo movement, jury selection is scheduled to start this week. The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Construction work is back on track at Penn Station. Long Island Rail Road commuters should be prepared for schedule changes that start Monday, Jan. 6 and last until Sunday, March 8. Amtrak's work to renew infrastructure at Penn Station will temporarily take Track 14 out of service.

A Central American restaurant featured in the 2020 Michelin Guide is one of the highlights of the "Savor the Bronx" Restaurant Week that's aimed to boost tourism in the borough. The 9th annual restaurant week taking place Monday through Jan. 17 will feature 45 diverse eateries in the Bronx and Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. is expected to kick off the event at Seis Vecinos, a Longwood restaurant with flavors from Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

SpaceX to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket From Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch the third batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, a mission designated Starlink 2.