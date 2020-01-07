Happening Today: Weinstein Jury, Sheepshead Bay Library, Glowing Seesaws, PR Grapples With Quakes

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Weinstein Jury Selection to Start

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have asked a judge to sequester the jury for the entirety of his rape and sexual assault trial in Manhattan, arguing that should some criminal action against the disgraced movie mogul be filed in another jurisdiction, it could prejudice the members sitting on this case. Potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein's New York sexual assault trial are expected to fill a courtroom Tuesday. It could take weeks as prosecutors, Weinstein's lawyers and the judge find people to serve on a lengthy trial in a high-profile case that has fueled societal pressure for accountability for sexual misconduct.

Sheepshead Bay Library to Reopen After Renovation

New York State Assembly Member Steven Cymbrowitz will read books to children in the first and second grades at a celebration of the re-opening of the Sheepshead Bay Library on Tuesday. The Assembly Member provided funding for the renovation of the branch and is a supporter of libraries throughout the borough.

NYC's Garment District to Get Glowing Seesaws Installation

The Garment District Alliance will unveil an interactive installation of 12 over-sized seesaws that will transform Broadway on Tuesday. The immersive art experience will light up and play music once activated by visitors. The seesaws – which range from 16 to 24 feet – will allow New Yorkers to create their own light show in the heart of Midtown.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas. A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but Victor Huérfano, director of Puerto Rico's Seismic Network, told WAPA TV that there is no risk of tsunami.