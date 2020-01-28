Happening Today: Trump Rally, AG Barr in Brooklyn, Weinstein Trial, Impeachment

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

President Donald Trump is holding his next rally in a county with almost no factory jobs to save, a reliance on immigrant workers and an economy built in part by coastal elites who summer there. Cape May County on the southern tip of New Jersey reflects just how much loyalty Trump' commands with voters outside the industrial heartland. More than 65% of its economy comes from tourism. The population booms from 90,000 year-round to more than 670,000 in July and August. Trump is holding the Tuesday rally along the beach in Wildwood in support of New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who flipped to the Republican party last month after opposing the House Democratic majority's impeachment of the president.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will speak in Brooklyn Tuesday to address the rise in anti-semitism and hate crimes across the country. His appearance comes just one day after a woman who had family members die in the Holocaust found anti-Semitic graffiti and Swastikas outside her apartment. Brandi Goldstein was going back to her apartment in her Lower East Side building on Monday when she came across the graffiti scrawled all over the stairwell in thick black marker.

The closely watched #Metoo era rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is moving at a faster pace than predicted, with three more of his accusers expected to testify against the disgraced movie mogul before the end of the week. A slate of secondary witnesses are due on the witness stand Tuesday to testify before a Manhattan jury about records related to the investigation of Weinstein. The rest of the week could see two women testify about alleged "prior bad acts" by Weinstein — called “Molineux” witnesses — followed by a key witness who says he raped her at a hotel in 2013.

Senators faced mounting pressure Monday to summon John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial even as Trump's lawyers mostly brushed past extraordinary new allegations from the former national security adviser and focused instead on corruption in Ukraine and historical arguments for acquittal. Outside the Senate chamber, Republicans grappled with claims in a forthcoming book from Bolton that Trump had wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. That assertion could undercut a key defense argument — that Trump never tied the suspension of security aid to political investigations.