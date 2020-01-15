Happening Today: Reeaz Khan Arraignment, Dina Lohan in Court, Puerto Rico HUD Protest, Impeachment

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Man Accused of Murder, Sexual Abuse of 92-Year-Old Woman to Appear in Court

A 21-year-old man accused of killing a 92-year-old Queens woman last week is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. Reeaz Khan, of Richmond Hill, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse for the "heinous attack" on Maria Fuertes. She was walking near her home in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 when he allegedly threw her to the ground, sexually assaulted her and fled from the scene, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Friday.

Lindsay Lohan's Mother Back in Court on DWI Charges

Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, will appear at District Court of Nassau County on Wednesday after she allegedly drove drunk and left the scene of an accident on Long Island. The elder Lohan was driving a Mercedes at Merrick Mall in Merrick around 7 p.m. on Saturday when she hit the back of a Honda CRV, according to a felony complaint. Lohan drove away from the scene without providing any information, so the other driver called 911 and followed her, the complaint says.

Group to Protest Department of Housing and Urban Development for Withholding $18B Grant to Puerto Rico

Advocates are expected to protest outside the Department of Housing and Development's downtown NYC office and across the country on Wednesday. The group Power4PuertoRico says the HUD is unlawfully withholding the $18 billion fund that were enacted into law for Puerto Rico's disaster relief. The funds were authorized nearly two years ago after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria. While Puerto Rico is still covering from the destruction, it is now also dealing with damages from recent powerful earthquakes.

The House is preparing to vote to send article of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal. After the midday Wednesday vote, House managers named to prosecute the case will walk the articles across the Capitol in a dramatic evening procession. The Senate is expected to transform into an impeachment court as early as Thursday. The Constitution calls for the chief justice to preside over senators, who serve as jurors, to swear an oath to deliver "impartial justice.''