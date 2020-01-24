Happening Today: NYC Coronavirus Meeting, Eli Manning, Mets New Manager, Expert at Weinstein Trial

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

The mayor of New York City, health officials and emergency officials will hold a meeting to craft a plan to deal with a new virus -- that has already killed 26 people and sickened hundreds in China -- if it were to arrive in the city. Department of Health, NYC Emergency Management, FDNY, and NYPD leadership will join Mayor de Blasio Friday morning to discuss the possibility of coronavirus spreading to the city of 8.6 million people. Meanwhile, a patient in New Jersey was tested Thursday for possible infection but the results were negative.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is planning to hold a press conference Friday to formally announce his retirement after 16 years with the Super Bowl-winning team. News of Manning's retirement came Wednesday, and while it was a blow for die-hard Giants fan, rumors swirled for a while that he would retire following his contract's expiration -- even though he never said whether he would play another season or retire. However, on Wednesday, the team put those rumors to rest by confirming that the quarterback would indeed be retiring.

The Mets made it official, hiring Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán. New York announced the move Thursday, a week after Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets' quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract. “I will work tirelessly to help this team win,” Rojas said in a statement. “I believe this team and coaching staff can do special things, and I look forward to working together with everyone to reach our goals.”

It's the defense's go-to question at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial: If the once-revered Hollywood mogul is a revolting sexual predator, as prosecutors and scores of women allege, why did some of his accusers keep interacting with him for years after their alleged assaults? Prosecutors hope to give jurors some answers and neutralize that line of questioning before too long with the help of Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist who testified about the same issues at the 2018 retrial that ended in Bill Cosby’s conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman years earlier.