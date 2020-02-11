Happening Today: NH Primary, Weinstein Trial, Westminster Dog Show, Equifax

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

The Democratic presidential race is deeply unsettled heading into the New Hampshire primary. With Iowa's caucuses unable to declare a clear winner, it may be up to Tuesday's primary to put some structure around the chaotic contest. Questions about turnout hang over the New Hampshire vote, which coincides with a rise in anxiety among Democrats and an increase in confidence among Republicans. Low turnout in New Hampshire would suggest Democratic weakness at the ballot box, at least for now. And if Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders fails to turn out new voters favoring his ultra-liberal platform, his candidacy could look weak.

Big Question as Weinstein Trial Winds Down: Will He Testify?

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are set to rest their defense case Tuesday, but not before answering the big question looming over his New York City rape trial: Will he take the risk of testifying? So far, Weinstein's lawyers say he hasn't signaled he'll roll the dice. His last chance to declare his testimony comes Tuesday. As he left court Monday, the once-powerful Hollywood boss declined to answer a reporter who asked if he was going to take the stand. Doing so could be risky because prosecutors would be able to grill Weinstein on cross-examination about heinous allegations that jurors already heard about in vivid detail from six of his accusers. Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

Westminster Dog Show to Award Best in Show

The best dog will be crowned at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Siba the poodle, the winner of the nonsporting group on Monday, was one of four dogs to qualify for the best in show final ring. Bono the Havanese took the toy group, Bourbon the whippet was named top hound, and Conrad the Shetland sheepdog won herding.

China Denies Cybertheft Following Equifax Accusations

China on Tuesday denied involvement in any hacking activities after the United States indicted four members of the Chinese military for allegedly breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of people. The Justice Department accused Beijing on Monday of engineering one of the biggest hacks in history targeting consumer data. Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says China is committed to opposing and combating cyberattacks of any kind, and that its institutions never engage in cybertheft of trade secrets.