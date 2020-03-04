Happening Today: L Train, NJ Gov. Murphy, SCOTUS on Abortion, California Results

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

A water main break in Brooklyn could possibly cause a morning commute nightmare for L train riders on Wednesday. The MTA says L trains are being held in stations in both directions due to "water condition" at Bedford Avenue. The water main break is on the street level. The transit agency also said it suspended L train service between 1 Avenue and Myrtle Avenue because of the water main break.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove a possibly cancerous tumor from his kidney. The procedure will take place Wednesday morning at a hospital in New York City. New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver will serve as Acting Governor until further notice. A doctor discovered a three-centimeter wide tumor on Murphy’s left kidney, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. The outcome could have huge consequences at a time when several states have passed laws, being challenged in the courts, that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks. The justices on Wednesday are examining a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. A federal judge found that just one of Louisiana's three abortion clinics would remain open if the law is allowed to take effect.

Joe Biden opened Super Tuesday with a series of victories, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days. Sen. Bernie Sanders grabbed wins in Utah, Colorado and home-state Vermont, while Biden took Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia. The two Democrats, lifelong politicians with starkly different visions for America’s future, were battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 nomination fight. California, the crown jewel of Super Tuesday, was not expected to report final results until early Wednesday, though Sanders appeared to have an advantage there.