Happening Today: Kobe Bryant Memorial, Library Stabbing Case, Newburgh City Council, BTS

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Los Angeles Honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant With Public Memorial

Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter will be honored in a public memorial at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe and Gianna Bryant died along with seven others on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

Funeral for Security Guard Stabbed to Death at Spring Valley Library

A funeral will be held Monday for 52-year-old Sandra Wilson, a security officer who was killed while working at a Rockland County library. Wilson was stabbed multiple times by an attacker who lunged at her after she told him to lower the music on his phone, according to authorities. Meanwhile, the suspect, Blanchard Glaudin, is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The Newburgh City Council is preparing to address a controversy centered around one of its own at a public meeting Monday night. At attention is leaked police body camera footage showing an interaction between Newburgh police officers and Councilman Omari Shakur. Police body cameras captured a more than 20-minute profanity-laced tirade from the councilman. The incident unfolded on Carpenter Avenue after investigators say one of the officers happened to pull up behind Shakur, who was parked in the middle of the street. They say the officer used his horn and police lights, but Shakur refused to move out of the way.

BTS Takes Over 'Fallon Tonight'

BTS will appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday for a special telecast. The seven-piece group will do an extended interview with Fallon and a performance of a brand-new song, as well as take a tour of New York landmarks with the late-night host. The episode will feature Fallon interviewing the BTS members on the subway, asking fan questions that were previously sent in. They’ll also take a trip to New York’s iconic restaurant Katz’s Delicatessen