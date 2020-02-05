Happening Today: Impeachment Vote, Epstein Victims, WHO Update, Chiefs Victory Parade

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Trump Impeachment Acquittal on Track Ahead of Senate Vote

President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate. An afternoon vote will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. It also comes at the start of a tumultuous campaign for the White House. Trump is eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid. A majority of senators have now expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there's nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to convict and remove the president from office.

Lawyers for Alleged Victims of Jeffrey Epstein to Speak

Lisa Bloom, attorney for five Jeffrey Epstein victims as well as an alleged witness in the Prince Andrew investigation, is expected to speak on Wednesday to address upcoming legal steps. There's a court battle underway over the financier's two private islands where he allegedly abused and traffic young girls. The attorney general for the Virgin Islands wants to seize Epstein's estate and a judge must decide whether the U.S. territory will get its hand on his assets over the victims.

World Health Organization to Provide Updates on Coronavirus

The World Health Organization is expected to hold a virtual news conference on Wednesday to update reporters on the new coronavirus that has sickened thousands and killed hundreds in China. Health officials say halting the spread of the virus is difficult in part because important details about the illness and how it spreads are still unknown.

Chiefs to Hold Super Bowl Victory Parade and Rally

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flood downtown Kansas City despite a predicted winter storm as the triumphant Chiefs bring home a Super Bowl trophy for the first time in 50 years. Several schools in the area canceled Wednesday's classes, freeing up buses to haul fans to the celebration of the team's come-from-behind 31-20 win against San Francisco. City staff that aren't involved in public safety or other essential services will be freed of their duties to watch the parade, which will start at 11:30 a.m. and end with a rally in front of the city's Union Station.