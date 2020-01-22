Happening Today: Harvey Weinstein Trial, Impeachment Trial Continues, Bronx Pastor in Court, WHO Meeting

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Opening statements and the first witness testimony are expected Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial. The once-celebrated “Pulp Fiction” producer faces the possibility of life in prison if he's convicted. Though dozens of women have accused Weinstein of misconduct, his New York trial involves just a pair of allegations. Prosecutors say he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulted a different woman in 2006. Weinstein’s lawyers say any encounters were consensual. They point to emails they say show Weinstein and some of his accusers were in consenting relationships.

The Senate has approved rules for President Donald Trump’s trial on two articles of impeachment. Nearly 13 hours after the first full day of the trial began, senators voted along party lines to accept the rules at close to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Democrats failed to persuade Republicans to agree to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses, though those matters can be revisited later. After one particularly bitter exchange, Chief Justice John Roberts admonished both the Democratic House managers and the White House counsel to “remember where they are.” Senators are expected to resume proceedings at 1 p.m.

Bronx Pastor Indicted in Killing of Estranged Wife in Front of Grandkids to Appear in Court

A Bronx pastor accused of brutally killing his estranged wife in which he ran her over, then stabbed her repeatedly with a machete in front of her grandchildren, will appear in court on Wednesday. Victor Mateo was charged in October 2019 with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and child endangerment, Bronx DA Darcel Clark said. He allegedly parked his car outside the Throgs Neck home of Noelia Mateo just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 3, according to investigators. When she left the home on Ellsworth Avenue to drive two of her grandchildren to school, Mateo struck hit her with his car, then ran her over with her own car that she tried hiding underneath, investigators said.

World Health Organization to Meet as Cases of Respiratory Illness Rise in China

Chinese health authorities are urging people in the city of Wuhan to avoid crowds and public gatherings after warning that a new viral illness infecting hundreds of people in the country and causing at least nine deaths could spread further. A national health official says 440 cases are confirmed. The nine deaths are all in Hubei province, where the first cases were reported last month. The illness comes from a new coronavirus that experts say may be spread through the respiratory tract and may be mutating. A World Health Organization meeting in Geneva later Wednesday will determine whether to declare the outbreak a global health crisis.