Happening Today: Grafton Thomas, NJ Vaccine Vote, Oscar Nominations, Royal Family Meeting

Grafton Thomas to Appear in Court on Federal Hate Crime Charges

The man accused of stabbing five people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, New York, will appear in federal court on Monday on hate crime charges. The federal indictment charged Grafton Thomas with five counts each of attempting to kill victims based on their religion and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon. Thomas, 37, also faces state charges in the Dec. 28 attack inside the home of a rabbi in Monsey, N.Y. He is being held without bail on the federal charges.

New Jersey Lawmakers to Vote on Controversial Vaccine Exemption Bill

The controversial bill that would end religious exemptions for vaccines is up for a vote on Monday in New Jersey -- but it may not pass. Last week, the bill was amended to secure enough votes. If passed, private schools and daycares will be allowed to enroll children who are not vaccinated. Some are concerned that the bill would create form of segregation because wealthy families are able to pay for private school tuition, NJ.com reported.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez Could Become Oscar Nominees Monday Morning

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced Monday morning, and some big names could hear their names called. Brad Pitt will almost certainly be nominated for best supporting actor, while Jennifer Lopez may get her first Oscar nomination. Beyonce too. And the Obamas, who have a film in the mix in the documentary feature category. The announcement will begin at 8:18 a.m. Eastern.

Queen to Host Crisis Summit on Harry and Meghan's Future

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet Prince Harry face to face for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles. The dramatic family summit on Monday is meant to chart a future course for the couple. The summit reflects the queen's desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals and become financially independent. Buckingham Palace say “a range of possibilities” would be discussed, but that “any decision will take time to be implemented."