Happening Today: Family of Monsey Victim, Tessa Majors, Call for NYPD Audit, Australian Wildfires

Family of 71-Year-Old Man Severely Hurt in Monsey Stabbing to Speak

The family of Yosef Neumann, the 71-year-old Jewish man who was brutally stabbed in a hateful attack during Hanukkah celebrations, are scheduled to speak in New City on Thursday morning. Doctors say Neumann may not recover from his injuries and it's possible he won't regain consciousness. In a previous statement, his family urged fellow Jews around the world to share their stories and experience with anti-semitism using the the hashtag #MeJew.

A 13-year-old boy allegedly involved in the brutal stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors will appear in court on Thursday. A family court judge is expected to rule whether or not the teen's statement to police can be used as evidence in the Barnard College freshman's murder case. The boy was arrested Dec. 13 and charged as a juvenile with felony murder. He told detectives he was at Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Dec. 11 with the other youths but wasn't the one who stabbed Majors, police said. He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing.

Nursing NYPD Employees to Demand Audit After Pregnancy Discrimination Filing Lawsuit

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on Thursday is expected to join the woman who are suing the New York City Police Department for alleged pregnancy discrimination and demand an audit of the department. They will also call for the City Council to pass a legislation that would ensure lactation rooms are safe and sanitary. At least five of women named in the lawsuits claim that they have had to pump breast milk in places like a dirty locker room, restrooms and even in patrol cars.

Some flee, Others Restock Before Australian Wildfires Worsen

Thousands of tourists fled Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. Cooler weather since Tuesday has aided firefighting and allowed people to replenish supplies. Vehicles formed long lines at gas stations and supermarkets, and traffic was gridlocked as highways reopened. But fire conditions were expected to deteriorate Saturday as high temperatures and strong winds are forecast to return. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the New South Wales southern coast this week and at least eight people have died this week in the state and neighboring Victoria.