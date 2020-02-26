Happening Today: Deadly School Bus Sentencing, Dulos Gag Order, Harry Styles, To Killing a Mockingbird

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

The school bus driver who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a fifth-grade student and teacher in New Jersey in 2018 is expected to be sentenced Wednesday. Seventy-nine-year-old Hudy Muldrow pleaded guilty this past December to reckless vehicular homicide, assault by auto and child endangerment. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a 10-year sentence as part of an agreement that included dismissal of 20 additional charges of assault by auto in connection to the May 2018 crash on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

Lawyers in Jennifer Dulos Case to Argue Over Gag Order

A judge on Wednesday will decide if there should be a reason to keep the gag order that was put in place in the case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos. Lawyers will argue whether to keep or drop the gag the order now that Jennifer's estranged husband and prime suspect in the case has died by suicide. He was charged with murder and kidnapping months after she disappeared. Two others still face charges in the case: Michelle Traconis, Fotis' ex-girlfriend, and Kent Mawhinney, a friend and attorney to Fotis. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The wait is almost over for music fans who have been camping on the streets around Rockefeller Center. Fans of Harry Styles waited all night in anticipation for his performance on the 'TODAY' show. Many set up tarps and blankets to stay out of the rain but they don't seem to mind. Styles is out with his latest album "Fine Line" and he's making his first U.S. tour stop on the NBC show.

Actor Kyle Scatliffe has gone to Madison Square Garden plenty of times — for a Rangers game, a Muse concert and a WWE event. Next week, he's going back again, but this time he won't be in the seats. Scatliffe on Wednesday will be starring in the hit Broadway play “To Kill a Mockingbird” when it relocates to the Garden for an exclusive, one-time-only performance in front of 18,000 public school children. It will mark the first time a Broadway play has been performed at the venue nicknamed “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” which is home to the New York Knicks and Rangers and has hosted concerts by members of the Beatles, boxing bouts between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali and “The Concert for Bangladesh” benefit show in 1971.