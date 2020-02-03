Happening Today: Coronavirus Testings, Northport Investigation, Iowa Caucus, Impeachment Trial

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Three Patients in NYC Being Tested for Coronavirus

Health officials and New Yorkers on Monday are waiting for the results of possible cases of the new coronavirus. Three people in New York City were tested for the deadly virus after they exhibited symptoms upon their return from mainland China, health officials said. The city's health department announced a first patient on Saturday and two others late Sunday evening. All three patients "presented with fever and cough or shortness of breath without another common cause, like influenza and other cold viruses," the health department said.

Sen. Schumer to Call on EPA to Investigate Northport Schools

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Monday is expected to call on the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate potentially dangerous chemicals outside a Long Island middle school. The Northport School District had ordered Northport Middle School to close last month after an environmental firm found elevated levels of benzene. In a letter obtained by Newsday, Sen. Schumer is expected to ask the EPA to "take whatever action necessary" to fix the problem.

Democratic Race Opens in Iowa Amid Worry Over Beating Trump

A Democratic campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, dashed the ambitions of veteran politicians, forced conversations about race, gender and identity and prompted fierce debate over health care and taxes crests Monday in the Iowa caucuses. By day's end, tens of thousands of Democrats will have participated in the famed Iowa caucuses, the premiere of more than 50 contests that will unfold over the next five months. The caucuses will render the first verdict on who among dozens of candidates is best positioned to take on President Donald Trump, whom Democratic voters are desperate to beat this fall.

Impeachment Trial Heads to Historic End in Frenetic Week

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial heads toward a historic conclusion this week, with senators all-but-certain to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after narrowly rejecting Democratic demands to summon witnesses. There’s still plenty of drama to unfold before Wednesday's vote. The vote is expected to cap a months-long investigation spurred by a whistleblower complaint that Trump improperly withheld U.S. military aid from Ukraine in a bid to pressure it to launch investigations into 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.