Happening Today: Coronavirus, Israel Vote, Super Tuesday Prep, Stocks

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday will hold a news conference on the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State. A person in New York City tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said late Sunday. The case is the first confirmed case of the illness in New York state and city, according to Cuomo. "The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home," he said. State officials familiar with the case said the woman lives in Manhattan and people with close contact to the woman have already been identified by health officials.

Israelis were voting Monday in the country's unprecedented third election in less than a year to decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power despite his upcoming criminal trial on corruption charges. Netanyahu, the longest serving leader in Israeli history, has been the caretaker prime minister for more than a year as a divided Israel has weathered two inconclusive elections and a prolonged political paralysis. With opinion polls forecasting another deadlock, Netanyahu is seeking a late surge in support to score a parliamentary majority along with other nationalist parties that will deliver him a fourth consecutive term in office, and fifth overall.

Presidential Candidates Prep for Super Tuesday

An emboldened Joe Biden is casting himself as the clear moderate alternative to polarizing progressive Bernie Sanders as the Democrats' shrinking presidential field races toward Super Tuesday. On Sunday, former small-city mayor Pete Buttigieg began informing campaign staff that he will exit the race. Biden pressed his case during a round of national television interviews that reflected a stark reality a day after his resounding primary victory in South Carolina. Biden is being forced to rely upon free media coverage because he is understaffed, underfunded and almost out of time as he fights to transform his sole win into a national movement.

Will Stocks Bounce Back After Weeklong Coronavirus Scare?

Shares in Europe and Asia bounced back Monday from last week’s retreat, with mainland Chinese indexes gaining more than 3% as data showed progress in restoring factory output after weeks of disruptions from the viral outbreak. Stocks have been swooning as investors fret the coronavirus outbreak will derail the global economy. But in those declines, some see opportunities to buy. Britain’s FTSE 100 jumped 1.4% to 6,672.05 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.8% to 5,353.45. Germany’s DAX edged 0.3% higher to 11,918.30. U.S. futures saw a moderate recovery, with the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.8% to 25,574.00 while the future for the S&P 500 added 0.5% to 2,965.60.