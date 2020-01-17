Happening Today: Chris Collins, East Village Explosion Sentencing, Impeachment Trial, PR Benefit Concert

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

A judge must decide the fate of former U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins after his lawyers and prosecutors disagreed over how he should be punished for conspiring in an insider trading scheme. U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan will sentence the 69-year-old Republican on Friday. Collins' lawyers cite his age and lifelong generosity in saying he should face no prison time. Prosecutors say he should be behind bars for nearly five years. They say he and his son, Cameron, were worth $35 million when they tried to save less than a million dollars by selling shares in a pharmaceutical company before devastating news was made public. Cameron Collins has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Three people involved in the 2015 gas explosion in Manhattan's East Village that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others and leveled three buildings are expected to hear their sentencing on Friday. A jury last year found Maria Hrynenko, 59, Athanasios "Jerry" Ioannidis, 63, and Dilber Kukic, 44, guilty of manslaughter in the second degree and assault in the second and third degrees, among other charges.

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has opened in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says new evidence reinforces the need for senators to call additional witnesses. Pelosi warned senators not to become “all the president's henchmen.” Trump derided the proceedings anew as a “hoax.” All the senators stood on Thursday and swore an oath of “impartial justice” as jurors for the historic proceeding. Chief Justice John Roberts presided in his black Supreme Court robe. The trial officially begins Friday but the full trial will begin next week.

New Yorkers Gather for Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief Benefit Concert

Grammy-award winner Eddie Palmieri will be among many performers at Friday's benefit concert for Puerto Rico. People are expected to gather at Lehman Center for Performing Arts in Kingsbridge Heights at 7 p.m. to help raise funds for the earthquake-rattled island. A series of strong quakes devastated Puerto Rico's infrastructure, schools, buildings and homes in the southwestern part of the island. More than 500 homes have been totally destroyed and nearly 4,000 were living shelters.