Happening Today: BTS, Andy Byford, Toy of the Year, Nevada Caucus Prep

BTS to Appear on 'TODAY' as New Album Drops

K-pop sensations BTS will take over TODAY plaza on Friday for a live interview as the band releases “Map of the Soul: Seven,” their highly anticipated new album. Fans have been lining up in the cold hours ahead of their appearance. The South Korean pop group has performed at the Grammys, and with an impressive 50 million-plus social media followers they have also been smashing touring records and music charts worldwide, focusing on a message of positivity.

Andy Byford's Last Day as NYC Transit Boss

Andy Byford will no longer be the President of the New York City Transit Authority after Friday. The British-born Byford resigned last month, saying he was proud of what he achieved over the past two years. He didn't delve too deeply into his reasons for quitting, but did address a planned structural reorganization of the MTA that would diminish the role he had. When Byford arrived at the NYCT, the system was plagued with delays and breakdowns. He is credited with helping improve how well the trains operate, including speeding up track repairs and trains by raising the speed limit.

Toy of the Year Awards

Known as the Oscars o the toy industry, the Toy of the Year Awards will take place in New York City on Friday. The awards are presented annually to the top toys, games, and properties of the year.

Dems Hope to Avoid Repeat of Caucus Mess in Nevada

Democrats won’t commit to releasing the unofficial results of Saturday’s Nevada caucuses on the day of the vote, as they emphasize accuracy over speed in the aftermath of the chaos surrounding the Iowa caucuses. Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told The Associated Press that several factors, including early voting and potentially high turnout, could affect the tabulation and timing of results. In addition, Nevada, like Iowa, will be reporting three sets of data from the multistage caucus process. Nevada Democrats are hoping to avoid a repeat of the chaos that ensnared the Iowa caucuses this month. Unlike the November general election and state primaries that are run by state and local election officials, the caucuses are administered by state parties.