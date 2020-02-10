Happening Today: Bronx Gunman in Court, Weinstein Trial, Trump’s Budget Proposal, Westminster Dog Show

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

The gunman who allegedly opened fire at police officers in the Bronx over the weekend, injuring two, is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday. What prompted Robert Williams, 45, of the Bronx, to open fire on officers is still unknown. He was captured after he walked into a police station in the Bronx and started shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police said. His shots struck Lieutenant Jose Gautreaux in the arm and narrowly missed other police personnel before he ran out of bullets, lay down and tossed his pistol. That attack came just hours after Williams approached a patrol van in the same part of the Bronx and fired at two officers inside, wounding one before escaping on foot, police said. All of those shot are expected to recover, authorities said. Gautreaux is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

Weinstein Rape Trial Winds Down With More Defense Witnesses

A woman whose name came up in testimony from an accuser last week at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to offer her own version of the episode for the defense. Mexican model Claudia Salinas could be the latest witness Monday in the fourth week of a trial that could see closing arguments by the end of the week. Actress Lauren Marie Young says that Weinstein molested her in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013 and that Salinas was there but did nothing to stop it. The 67-year-old fallen movie mogul has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election-year budget plan that recycles previously rejected cuts to domestic programs to promise a balanced budget in 15 years — all while boosting the military and leaving Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched. Trump’s fiscal 2021 plan, to be released Monday, promises the government's deficit will crest above $1 trillion only for the current budget year before steadily decreasing to more manageable levels.

Westminster and Work: Some Show Dogs Serve, Search or Soothe

The Westminster Kennel Club's green carpet might spotlight manicured, pedigreed dogs, but the canine competitors aren't just for show. Some of them — or their relatives — also do specialized work as service or therapy dogs, animal actors, bomb-sniffers, search-and-rescue K9s and more. One example is Steve, a German wirehaired pointer that showed at Westminster last year and represented his breed before millions of Thanksgiving Day TV viewers at the National Dog Show in 2018. He's also a PTSD service dog for his owners, both Air Force veterans.