Thanksgiving night inferno leaves 8 firefighters hurt, residents displaced in NJ

Eight firefighters were hurt and dozens of residents were displaced when a fire broke out in a West New York building on Thanksgiving, officials said.

The three-alarm fire started Thanksgiving night, on the corner of Bergenline and 53rd Street in a building that also houses a pharmacy on the first floor.

Neighbors had to evacuate their homes when the building two doors down on Bergenline Avenue collapsed.

An explosion caused the roof to cave with firefighters on top of it, sending eight of them to the hospital with injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to broken bones, North Hudson fire officials said.

“I got a call that we had three members missing, we had a mayday and your heart just drops,” West New York Fire Chief David Donnarumma said. It was not immediately clear if the three missing were accounted for.

Donnarumma said the explosion happened as firefighters were battling flames shooting out the windows of the three-story corner building. The blast turned the building next to it into rubble.

“It’s a sad day for the township of West New York... people are displaced, they lost their residences and lost their belongings,” he said. “It’s a difficult day for the firefighters, not because we had to work but because of the injuries. Now their families will be suffering as well.”

Firefighters were able to get everyone out, rescuing several residents. Others were able to escape on their own.

The fire was contained but 20 people were displaced. The Red Cross said they were assisting at least 10 families.

Donnarumma said all firefighters that were hospitalized last night have since been released. However, one required ankle surgery and another requires surgery in the future.