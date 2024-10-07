Israelis, battling on multiple fronts, mark a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack; NYC protests likely

Israelis are holding vigils and somber ceremonies to mark a year since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack, the deadliest in the country’s history, an attack that sparked the war in Gaza and scarred Israelis indelibly. Its aftershocks still ripple.

They're expected to flock to ceremonies and cemeteries around New York City and the nation on Monday, as police gear up for potential demonstrations.

In New York City, the NYPD is shoring up its security plans -- and planning for potential mass protests. Some of those are expected at Columbia University, which made national headlines over pro-Palestinian protests on campus over the summer. Protests continued when classes resumed in the fall, with students demanding divestment from Israel.

This past weekend, there were pro-Palestinian protests and memorials for hostages from New Jersey to Long Island. Those were mainly peaceful.

The FBI and Homeland Security also warned of potential violence ahead of the one-year mark since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. The federal agencies warned of foreign terrorist organizations, violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators who may call for lone attacks on the U.S.

Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed New York State Police to local jurisdictions through the anniversary after a series of bomb threats targeted synagogues across the state on Friday. Ultimately, none were deemed credible.

“These threats are horrific and unacceptable — and targeting houses of worship on one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar is particularly craven," Hochul said in a statement. "We will not tolerate acts of antisemitism or attempts to incite fear. New Yorkers stand united against all forms of hate and violence."

Adding to the intense feelings is the arrival of the Jewish High Holy Days — days that bracket the Oct. 7 anniversary with rituals focused on mortality and recalling the deaths of loved ones and ancient martyrs. Many are taking consolation in the rituals as they mark an emotionally fraught milestone.

The Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killed 1,200 Israelis and triggered a still-ongoing war in Gaza, whose health ministry says Israel has killed more than 41,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 96,000 others. Israel is now intensifying attacks on Hamas ally Hezbollah with deadly attacks in Lebanon, while Iran has attacked Israel with missiles.