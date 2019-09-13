The hacker allegedly stole the unreleased music of international recording artists and sold it online.

What to Know A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of hacking "world-famous recording artists" and selling their unreleased music

A 19-year-old was arrested in England on Friday

The names of the recording artists hacked were not released

A man has been arrested on suspicion of hacking "world-famous recording artists," stealing their unreleased music and selling it for cryptocurrency.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. and City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson announced the arrest of the 19-year-old suspected hacker in Ipswich, England, Friday in a joint press release.

The man allegedly accessed artists’ websites and cloud-based accounts illegally to steal unreleased songs, before selling the stolen music in exchange for cryptocurrency.

The Manhattan D.A.’s Office said it launched the investigation after receiving referrals from the recording artists’ management companies. The artists were not named in the press release.

It then identified one of the alleged perpetrators, which led to Friday's arrest through its partnership with the City of London Police.

The arrest comes after hackers reportedly stole unreleased music from English rock band Radiohead and asked for a $150,000 ransom earlier this year.

Bandmember Jonny Greenwood took to social media June 11 to tell fans that, instead of paying the ransom, the band would make the 18 hours of music available for download.