GWB and Holland Tunnel Lane Closures to Take Place This Week: What to Know

Drivers may want to take extra time planning their commute given that there are a number of lane closures planned this week at the George Washington Bridge as well as the Holland Tunnel.
From Tuesday until Thursday different lanes will be closed at differing intervals at both the bridge and the tunnel to accommodate construction that is being done at the sites.
Scroll down to see the list of closures and changes in order to better plan for your commute.
George Washington Bridge Lane Closures
- From Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday one northbound lane on the Hudson Terrace will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the upper level to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway ramp will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the upper level will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one lane from the northbound Henry Hudson; Parkway ramp to westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the lower level Trans-Manhattan Expressway to the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway ramp will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Sept. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the lower level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, one eastbound lane on the lower level will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one eastbound lane on the upper level to the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway ramp will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning, two eastbound lanes on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning, one eastbound lane on the upper level will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the upper level;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning, one westbound lane on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed;
- From 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday all westbound lanes to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway will be closed. Motorists can exit at Hudson Terrace.
Holland Tunnel Lane Closures
- From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday the right turn lane from Hudson Street onto Canal Street in Manhattan will be closed;
- From 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. the following morning, and on multiple overnights through December 2022, the New York-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New Jersey-bound tube remains open at all times during work. For more information on this critical repair project, click here;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 11:59 p.m. each night to 5:30 a.m. the following morning, one westbound lane will be closed;
- From Tuesday through Thursday from 11 p.m. each night to 5:30 a.m. each morning, multiple lanes will be closed on Hudson Street approaching Canal Street in Manhattan.