GWB and Holland Tunnel Lane Closures to Take Place This Week: What to Know

Drivers may want to take extra time planning their commute given that there are a number of lane closures planned this week at the George Washington Bridge as well as the Holland Tunnel.

From Tuesday until Thursday different lanes will be closed at differing intervals at both the bridge and the tunnel to accommodate construction that is being done at the sites.

Scroll down to see the list of closures and changes in order to better plan for your commute.

George Washington Bridge Lane Closures

From Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday one northbound lane on the Hudson Terrace will be closed;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the upper level to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway ramp will be closed;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the upper level will be closed;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one lane from the northbound Henry Hudson; Parkway ramp to westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the lower level Trans-Manhattan Expressway to the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway ramp will be closed;

From Tuesday through Sept. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one westbound lane on the lower level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, one eastbound lane on the lower level will be closed;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, one eastbound lane on the upper level to the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway ramp will be closed;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning, two eastbound lanes on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning, one eastbound lane on the upper level will be closed;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the upper level;

From Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning, one westbound lane on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed;

From 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday all westbound lanes to the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway will be closed. Motorists can exit at Hudson Terrace.

Holland Tunnel Lane Closures