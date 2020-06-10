Storm Team 4

Gusty Winds, Hail Possible as Thunderstorms Pass Through Tri-State

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Storm Team 4 is tracking the possibility of gusty winds and hail as thunderstorms sweep through the tri-state area Wednesday and Thursday.

Conditions will be hot, with highs in mid to upper 80s, and humid across the region as showers and storms come through in the afternoon, mainly in areas north and west of the city. Another batch of storms will come through in the overnight hours.

By lunchtime Thursday, the next round of storms is expected to soak all of tri-state and clear out the humidity.

Local

Suffolk County 2 hours ago

Suffolk Police Investigate Suspicious Package Found at Stony Brook Hospital

Paterson 5 hours ago

Paterson Council Race Decided by One Vote After Recount

Scattered high clouds return overnight. Temperatures will likely hold in the low 70s near the city with upper 60s throughout the surrounding areas.

We will dry out Friday and into the weekend with temperatures sitting around high 70s and low 80s.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us