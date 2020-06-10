Gusty Winds, Hail Possible as Thunderstorms Pass Through Tri-State

Storm Team 4 is tracking the possibility of gusty winds and hail as thunderstorms sweep through the tri-state area Wednesday and Thursday.

Conditions will be hot, with highs in mid to upper 80s, and humid across the region as showers and storms come through in the afternoon, mainly in areas north and west of the city. Another batch of storms will come through in the overnight hours.

By lunchtime Thursday, the next round of storms is expected to soak all of tri-state and clear out the humidity.

Scattered high clouds return overnight. Temperatures will likely hold in the low 70s near the city with upper 60s throughout the surrounding areas.

We will dry out Friday and into the weekend with temperatures sitting around high 70s and low 80s.