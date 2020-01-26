Crime and Courts
Queens

Gunman Shoots Pregnant Woman Sitting in Car in Queens: Police

The woman, who was shot in the hand, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said

By Ken Buffa

What to Know

  • A gunman shot a pregnant woman as she was sitting in her car in Queens, police said
  • The 31-year-old woman was shot in the hand, the NYPD said; she was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries
  • The man who shot her hadn't been arrested as of Sunday, according to police; an investigation is ongoing

A pregnant woman was hospitalized after a gunman shot her in the hand as she sat in her car, police said.

The 31-year-old woman had just gotten back to her home on 181st Street in Springfield Gardens around 8 p.m. Saturday when a man in a green sweatshirt walked up to her car and started shooting, police and a witness said. 

The woman, who was shot in the hand, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the NYPD said.

The man hadn’t been arrested as of Sunday, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

