Gunman Shoots Pregnant Woman Sitting in Car in Queens: Police

A pregnant woman was hospitalized after a gunman shot her in the hand as she sat in her car, police said.

The 31-year-old woman had just gotten back to her home on 181st Street in Springfield Gardens around 8 p.m. Saturday when a man in a green sweatshirt walked up to her car and started shooting, police and a witness said.

The woman, who was shot in the hand, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the NYPD said.

The man hadn’t been arrested as of Sunday, police said. An investigation is ongoing.