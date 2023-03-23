Gunman Opens Fire on NYPD Officers in East Village, Suspect in Custody: Police

A gunman shot multiple times at NYPD officers as they were in a marked police vehicle in the East Village Thursday evening, according to police.

The officers were looking for a man who was said to be menacing people with a gun in the Alphabet City neighborhood just before 8 p.m., police said. As the cops spotted the suspect, he turned and fired at them multiple times on East 4th Street, between Avenue C and Avenue D.

All of his shots missed the officers, who then returned fire. The suspect was also not struck by any gunfire, according to police.

Officers were able to bring the man into custody shortly after, with charges pending against the suspect who has not yet been identified.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.