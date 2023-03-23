East Village

Gunman Opens Fire on NYPD Officers in East Village, Suspect in Custody: Police

The gunman's shots missed the officers, who then returned fire. The suspect was also not struck, and was taken into custody

By NBC New York Staff

NBC NYPD GENERIC USEABLE6
NBC 4 New York

A gunman shot multiple times at NYPD officers as they were in a marked police vehicle in the East Village Thursday evening, according to police.

The officers were looking for a man who was said to be menacing people with a gun in the Alphabet City neighborhood just before 8 p.m., police said. As the cops spotted the suspect, he turned and fired at them multiple times on East 4th Street, between Avenue C and Avenue D.

All of his shots missed the officers, who then returned fire. The suspect was also not struck by any gunfire, according to police.

Officers were able to bring the man into custody shortly after, with charges pending against the suspect who has not yet been identified.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

East Village
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us