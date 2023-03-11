Gunman on the Run After Deadly Brooklyn Triple Shooting

A triple shooting left a man dead and now detectives are searching for the gunman who shot him and wounded two others in a Brooklyn apartment building Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to East Flatbush around 1:45 p.m. for reports of three people shot in the four-story building off East 45th Street and Snyder Avenue.

Three victims were found with various gunshot wounds and rushed to Kings County Hospital. One of them, a man in his 40s, died after suffering a shot to the head, according to police.

A 27-year-old woman shot in the chest was listed in critical condition, and another man was struck in the leg and expected to survive.

Neighbors were alarmed to hear of the gun violence that transformed their block into a crime scene in the middle of the afternoon.

"We're not safe anywhere now, too much shooting is going all over the place," one woman said.

Any connection between the three victims and the shooter responsible was not clear, nor had police released any suspect description hours later.