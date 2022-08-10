Gunfire Erupts by 5th Avenue Apple Store, Across From NYC's Famed Plaza Hotel

Someone fired shots across from New York City's iconic Plaza hotel early Wednesday, sending anyone who happened to be in the busy midtown Manhattan area at the time scrambling as the suspects ran off, police said.

Gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue by the Apple store, most of which is underground, as a group of males, maybe four of them, hung out in a public space across from The Plaza, officials said.

It's not clear whether the shots came from a car or a group, police said, but all the people involved scattered.

At least one left in a vehicle and some ran away, police said. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.