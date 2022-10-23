Gun-Toting Thieves Rob Off-Duty Cop in the Bronx: Police

An off-duty officer visiting the Big Apple was robbed at gunpoint this weekend, losing a number of valuables in a late-night mugging, police said.

The cop, who works for the Town of Wallkill Police Department, was in the Bronx early Sunday morning when police said thieves swarmed the man at the corner of Givan and Merritt avenues.

Police said the 36-year-old cop was with another man around 1 a.m. when four men approached in a 2016 Mercedes.

One of the four men in the car pulled out a handgun to get the wallets, credit cards, jewelry, and phones from the two men. Then robbers sped off in the car.

Neither man was injured. The NYPD said the Wallkill off-duty cop was unarmed at the time.