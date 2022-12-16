Gun Found During NJ High School Hallway Brawl; 3 Arrested Following Lockdown

School officials in a New Jersey district aren't taking any chances after a gun scare forced a high school lockdown Friday and led to the arrests of two students.

Starting Monday, everyone entering John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson will be subject to a security check. The change is safety protocol comes after a student allegedly brought a gun to school.

Students were locked down in class and then ordered to shelter in place for more than two hours starting around 11 a.m. after a brawl broke out in a first floor hallway, officials said.

Video shared with NBC New York by students of the school showed a melee between teens swinging at each other; at least 10 were allegedly involved. A teacher jumped in to try and break it up.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Following the fight, one student involved was found to have a gun, and another student was trying to get into the school during the fight but was stopped by security. That same student who was trying to get past security and another person who was not a student were also arrested, both accused of having guns.

Additional video taken by students from a second-floor classroom where students were sheltering during the lockdown showed the arrests take place right outside of the school.