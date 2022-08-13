Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital

Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers.

What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.

The man's machete melee left three victims with varying injuries Friday afternoon -- the store worker suffering the most severe wounds and required hospitalization.

At around 3:15 p.m. Friday, police said Treyvius Tunstall asked about buying a rifle and proceeded to display his ID, but then walked away. He allegedly pulled out a machete and attacked a different employee before attempting to flee.

Police said the assailant struck two customers with the machete on his way out of the store, both were treated at the scene.

Emergency responders applied tourniquets to the injured store worker, who was rushed Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Tunstall was arrested nearby on assault and weapons charges. Attorney information for the man was not immediately known.