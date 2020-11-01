Guardian Angels Plan Election Day Outreach as NYC Braces for the Unexpected

Final preparations are underway for a presidential election that few feel confident in predicting the outcome - and with such uncertainty in the air, some are bracing for varying reactions to Tuesday's results.

The Guardian Angels announced over the weekend they would have thousands of volunteers in place for "possible rioting and unrest" that develops on Election Day.

"There is pure hate, the people who support Trump, they hate the people who support Biden and vice versa," said Guardian Angels President and Founder Curtis Sliwa.

Volunteers from the Guardian Angels will be spread out, stationed in several neighborhoods across the city.

"More importantly, we know that there are thugs who have no political identity who may take advantage of the situation and riot and loot again as they did in June. We stood in their way in NYC, and we prepared to do it again with our Guardian Angel Chapters nationwide," Sliwa said in a statement.

Plywood covered businesses in Midtown Manhattan once again Friday as the city prepares for what lies ahead following the results of the presidential election. Gaby Acevedo reports.

On Friday, Macy's boarded up its windows as fears grow about unrest on Election Night and the days that follow. It's a familiar sight to the weeks of protest immediately following the death of George Floyd that were accompanied by looting and destruction to businesses and public locations around the borough.

"Our windows at Macy's Herald Square were previously scheduled to be dark next week in set-up for our annual holiday displays. Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing additional security measures at several of our stores," a spokesperson for the company said via email.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed concerns of fallout of an unpredictable Election Day. No matter the makeup of a protest, the mayor said peaceful protests will be respected and facilitated, but any violence would be stopped immediately.

"We're going to be prepared for a lot of protests, prolonged protests, potentially different protest groups confronting each other. It's too early to tell what that's going to look like," de Blasio told WNYC's Brian Lehrer.

Not far from the Macy's flagship department store, windows at the T-Mobile store in Times Square were covered with protective plywood by the afternoon. It's not clear how many stores have taken precautions already, but that number is expected to grow as the countdown to Election Day drops.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said he's the department has been advising some Midtown businesses to remove their merchandize from sidewalks in order to allow any potential protesters to move unimpeded.

"We're not telling people to board up their stores but we're getting those questions from people," Shea told WCBS 880 on Friday.