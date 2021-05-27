Group Wanted for Questioning in NYC Club Death Over Bathroom Turn Confusion

Police are looking to question three women and two men in connection with a deadly shooting at a Bronx nightclub earlier this month that apparently stemmed from an argument over whose turn it was to use the bathroom.

The 30-year-old victim got into an argument with an unidentified man at a bar on Third Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. on May 9 about using the bathroom and the man pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, police said. The shooter ran off.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim, later identified as Shamar Watt, of the Bronx, died at a hospital two days later. No arrests have been made in the case.

Police previously released a photo of one man wanted for questioning in connection with the case and added five more people of interest on Thursday. It's not clear which of the men in the photos featured below is believed to be the shooter.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Photos of the people sought for questioning are shown below.

Handout

Handout

Handout

Handout