Group Sought for Attack on Woman and Teen in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

Police are looking for four women they say assaulted a 14-year-old girl and stabbed a 20-year-old woman near Bowling Green Park on Saturday.

Investigators say around 9:40 p.m. the four suspects got into a dispute with the two victims. The 14-year-old was pepper sprayed and the 20-year-old was stabbed in the thigh.

The group then fled into the Bowling Green subway station.

The teen was treated at the scene, and the woman who was stabbed was taken to New York Downtown Hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.