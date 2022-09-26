Group Fights NJ Community from Bringing Huge Netflix Production Hub to Old Army Base

There's a battle brewing in a New Jersey community over what to do with an old U.S. Army base there, as one group is fighting Netflix's bid to use the nearly 300-acre site for a new film studio and television production facility.

The streaming giant is one of four bidders to take over the old Fort Monmouth grounds, in Eatontown, along with three other developers. At least two of those other developers have proposed resident and retail space, with a smaller footprint for TV and movie production.

Some residents in the renovated officer housing said they'd love to see Netflix take over, however.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We think it's going to bring a lot of jobs to the area. Also get rid of all those abandoned, dilapidated buildings," said resident Don Solecki.

The package for land includes the main parade ground, which can't be developed but can be used for something like an outdoor shoot — which has left some in the community concerned.

"They have a fair over there every year. I don't mind the fair, but it's loud and it goes on late at night," said Ben Towner. "Without an assurance that they would be a good neighbor and tenant of the space, it's difficult to say whether I'm thumbs up or thumbs down on that."

The group No 2 Netflix declined to speak on camera with NBC New York, citing threats and hate emails. But one group member clarified that they are not specifically anti-Netflix, just fearful the community would be subjected to over-promising and under-delivering on economic benefits. They said that has happened in other towns when other film production companies try to move in.

But others disagree.

"I'm more concerned about getting the job finished and developing the fort. That has been going on way too long and there's been too many stops and go's," said Jim Gilmore.

Scoring the four bid could take until the end of 2022. Netflix is not guaranteed to be the winner, and a spokesperson for the company said that they have no comment for now.